Buying or Selling Early 2022-23 NBA Trade Rumors and Buzz

KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

While the NBA has made strides to combat tanking in recent years by adding a play-in tournament and flattening lottery odds to land the No. 1 pick, there could still be plenty of teams trying to lose down the stretch to acquire 7'4" French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

It's something that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has had "hundreds" of meetings about, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, as Silver addressed the topic when talking to employees of the Phoenix Suns.

As Holmes writes: "Speaking of a concept in European soccer, Silver told employees that the league has thought about relegation as a potential solution to ensure the worst-performing teams are incentivized to compete. ... In such a scenario, Silver told employees, relegation would essentially mean demoting the worst one or two teams to the G League while promoting the best team or two from the G League to the NBA."

This is possibly the most ridiculous punishment idea the NBA could come up with, one even Silver backtracked on, stating: "It would so disrupt our business model. And even if you took two teams up from the G League, they wouldn't be equipped to compete in the NBA."

Imagine promoting teams like the Rio Grande Valley Vipers or Raptors 905, who finished with the top records in their conferences last year, and having them play against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Even the worst NBA teams would destroy G League competition as well.

The good news for Silver and the anti-tankers out there is there are far more teams actually competing than even a few years ago. In the 2019-20 season, a whopping 17 of the 30 NBA teams finished with a losing record. Last season, this number fell to just 12.

Wanting competitive basketball is one thing, but swapping NBA and G League teams is certainly not the way to do it.

Silver needs to recognize that this is likely just a one-year dip with a prospect like Wembanyama available and not resort to punishing teams using extraordinary measures.

Buy or Sell: Sell Silver actually relegating NBA teams to the G League as tanking punishment.