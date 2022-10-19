Woj: Lakers Expected to Wait Until After Thanksgiving to Explore Trade Market

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers could be patient on the trade market, waiting until about 20 games into the season to look for deals, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained on NBA Countdown (1:17 mark):

"I'm told to expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, 20 games into the season and see what teams may start pivoting, who don't start off well, who decide that they may start to look to unload players and perhaps get involved in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes," Wojnarowski said.

Victor Wembanyama is considered a can't-miss prospect in the 2023 NBA draft, which could encourage more teams to tank instead of battling for the play-in tournament.

Wojnarowski reported there are expected to be more sellers than buyers in trades this year, which could drive prices down.

The Lakers were active in trade talks throughout the offseason, with Russell Westbrook a major focal point. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha, the team had several discussions with the Indiana Pacers about a potential deal for Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

For teams with an eye toward the future that are looking to unload players signed to long-term deals, Westbrook's expiring contract could be an asset that offers more financial flexibility.

The Lakers' first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 could also be used as trade bait to entice teams planning to kickstart their rebuilds.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis in good health, Los Angeles is clearly aiming to return to contention in 2022-23 and will attempt to add additional pieces that bring the squad closer to a title.