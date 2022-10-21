SJSU Football Player Camdan McWright Killed After Crashing Scooter into School Bus

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Jose State running back Camdan McWright died Friday after colliding with a school bus while riding an electric scooter. He was 18.

Austin Turner of the Mercury News reported McWright was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ABC 7 Bay Area, the San Jose Police Department said none of the 14 students who were on the school bus were injured.

The accident is under investigation, although police said the bus had a green light and the right of way at the time of the accident. The university said in a statement it is "working cooperatively with the San Jose Police Department, the California Highway Patrol, SJSU University Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics."

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," head coach Brent Brennan said. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

McWright joined San Jose State as a 3-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He appeared in one game during the 2022 season and posted six yards on three carries in the Oct. 7 victory over UNLV.

The Spartans are 4-2 and scheduled to play at New Mexico State on Saturday.