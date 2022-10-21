Ric Flair on Potentially Wrestling Again at Age 73: 'Never Say Never'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After supposedly having his last match on July 31 at the age of 73, Ric Flair is leaving the door open to working in the ring again.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Flair said "never say never" when asked if he was 100 percent done wrestling.

"I don't know," he added. "I've already promised [I was done] once. Right now, I'm not doing anything."

The Nature Boy teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag match at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in what was billed as Flair's last match.

It would certainly be in Flair's best interest to not work another match at his age. He said on the Aug. 10 episode of his podcast (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post) he "passed out twice" due to dehydration during the tag bout.

When celebrating his 50th anniversary in the wrestling business in September, Flair tweeted he "WILL NEVER RETIRE!"

Around the same time as that tweet, Flair said on an episode of his podcast (h/t Taylor Sanchez of WrestleTalk.com) that Ricky Steamboat’s upcoming return to the ring "makes me want to come back again," and he went back to training.

It should come as no surprise that Flair would at least tease the possibility of working another match. The two-time WWE Hall-of-Fame inductee has had at least three retirement matches, most notably at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels.

In a 2012 interview with Colin Hunter of WrestleNewz.com, Flair said he would "never" wrestle again after Jerry Lawler suffered a heart attack on the air during an episode of Raw.

Flair has never been able to escape wrestling, though it doesn't seem like he's ever really tried all that hard. There's no reason for him to keep working matches, but no one has been able to successfully convince him not to do it at this point.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).