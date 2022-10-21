X

    DeAndre Hopkins' Return Impresses NFL Twitter in Cardinals' Win Over Saints

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 21, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    It turns out life with DeAndre Hopkins is a lot better than life without him for the Arizona Cardinals.

    Arizona went 2-4 while he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy but defeated the New Orleans Saints in his return with a 42-34 victory in Thursday's NFC clash at State Farm Stadium.

    The five-time Pro Bowler finished with 10 catches for 103 yards, but his impact went beyond the statistics. Whether he was drawing penalties, creating space for teammates or even putting his arm around Kyler Murray in an attempt to calm the quarterback down during a heated exchange with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hopkins made his presence felt.

    He also impressed social media in the process:

    Steve Helwick @s_helwick

    DeAndre Hopkins changes everything for the Cardinals offense. His presence not only revamps the passing game, but he commands enough attention to open the run game too.<br><br>The entire trajectory of the season changes with him back.

    Clay Harbor @clayharbs82

    The Cardinals are so much better when DeAndre Hopkins plays. One player can make a BIG difference.

    Tyler Drake @Tdrake4sports

    DeAndre Hopkins cures all?

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    DeAndre Hopkins is impossible to cover

    Mike Ginn @_akamike

    I think the Cardinals are putting the league on notice that DeAndre Hopkins is back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a>

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    DeAndre Hopkins. WR1.

    Prime Video Sports Analytics & Insights @PVSportsStats

    Cardinals game plan tonight: Give it to Hopkins<br><br>He has 72.7% of the Cardinals air yards share tonight, no other Cardinals receiver had more than 50% in a game this season per <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>

    Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard

    DeAndre Hopkins: 10 catches, 102 yards <br>Everybody else on AZ: 10 catches, 101 yards

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    The Cardinals WR room with DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown is going to be SILLY.

    Nick King @NickKingSports

    That pass to Deandre Hopkins puts him over 100 yards for the first time since 2020. The 14 targets also the most since his first game in a Cardinals uniform.

    Even with Hopkins' return, it seemed like more of the same for the Cardinals when they fell behind 14-6 after two early touchdown passes from Andy Dalton. But primetime Dalton giveth and primetime Dalton taketh away for his team, and he threw pick-sixes to Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons in the second quarter.

    Just like that, the Cardinals were in control with a 28-14 halftime lead and never really looked back after intermission.

    Second-half touchdowns from Greg Dortch and Eno Benjamin helped keep New Orleans at bay. While scores for Dortch, Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram may not be what fantasy managers wanted, it underscored Hopkins' ability to open things up for his teammates because of the attention he draws.

    He will look to do more of that and perhaps find the end zone himself as the Cardinals hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings.

