    Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies of Cancer at Age 55

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 4: NBA Referee Tony Brown looks on during a game on April 4, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA announced on Thursday that longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died after a stint with pancreatic cancer. He was 55.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. <a href="https://t.co/pFCJZtiwrg">pic.twitter.com/pFCJZtiwrg</a>

    "We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace," his wife, Tina, said in a statement. "We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life."

    MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN

    Saddened to hear that our brother <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialNBARefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialNBARefs</a> Tony Brown has gone home to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer<br>Sending up prayers🙏🏽and soliciting yours🙏🏽for God’s comfort &amp; peace for Tony’s family. <br>Going to miss his warm smile🏀<br>Rest In Peace brother ❤️🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/DFcQBm2h23">pic.twitter.com/DFcQBm2h23</a>

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    NBA veteran official Tony Brown passed away today following a hard-fought bout with cancer. He was one of the best running the sidelines and one cool brother. Rest In Peace. <a href="https://t.co/GPhyMORCRU">pic.twitter.com/GPhyMORCRU</a>

    Pete Pranica @PetePranica

    Rest In Peace Tony Brown. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialNBARefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialNBARefs</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/aFyeJFgV3s">pic.twitter.com/aFyeJFgV3s</a>

    Jerry Bembry @Jerrybembry

    Wow. So sorry to hear about the passing of Tony Brown. He shared his story about his battle with cancer with me last year, and he had such an amazing spirit. He's been on my mind recently, and this evening I see this news. Prayers to his wife, Tina, and to his children. <a href="https://t.co/9xV0JBK6G8">https://t.co/9xV0JBK6G8</a>

    Brown officiated 1,071 regular-season games, 35 playoff games, two All-Star Games and appeared in the 2020 NBA Finals. After being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2021, he returned to officiating in the replay center during the 2021-22 season.

    "I haven't had time to sit around and be like 'Why me?' or 'What am I going to do?'" he told the Associated Press in Nov. 2021 (h/t ESPN). "Me not fighting would have made me feel like I was letting people down. What kind of example was I going to be to my kids if I just laid in this bed and let it overtake me? I had to show my kids that there's nothing in life that you can't challenge and overcome if you have a positive mindset."

    Earlier in October, his friends and family—in partnership with Clark Atlanta University and its alumni—began a fundraising campaign to raise money for a basketball endowment at the school.

    NBA Referees @OfficialNBARefs

    We are asking for your support in establishing the Tony Brown Basketball Scholarship Endowment. Tony, a Clark Atlanta University alum &amp; beloved NBA Ref for 20 years, was diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer last year. Let's keep fighting with Tony. <a href="https://t.co/Go53xplVUh">https://t.co/Go53xplVUh</a> <a href="https://t.co/xVzSTkJ4bP">pic.twitter.com/xVzSTkJ4bP</a>

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    This fundraising effort continues, in Tony's name. <a href="https://t.co/x1cCJN0aZQ">https://t.co/x1cCJN0aZQ</a>

    Howard Beck @HowardBeck

    Via the NBA: In lieu of flowers, the Brown family encourages donations to the Tony and Tina Brown Basketball Program Endowment at Clark Atlanta University. <a href="https://t.co/wMAAlaeoAD">https://t.co/wMAAlaeoAD</a>.

    "He's a great guy and he’s a great mentor," Tina Brown told Fox 5 Atlanta last week. "For all of those who mentored, his whole point is to mentor others."

    "This dude here is nothing short of amazing," she added of her husband during his time with cancer. "He just decided he was going to be positive, and that we are going to win. Even in the hospice unit he is cracking jokes."

