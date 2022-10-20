Buying or Selling Brooklyn Nets' Biggest Fears This Season

0 of 5

"The vibes have been straight, but who knows what the vibes will be if we hit a skid or if we’re not playing well or if somebody gets injured," Kevin Durant said earlier this month of the 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

"That’s what makes a team is how we stick together through those times."

Those times of which KD speaks may be coming soon. They might even already be here.

Brooklyn was treated to a thorough ass-kicking by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, falling 130-108 in a game they never led. It was a showing of epically underwhelming proportions, even for those who believe the Nets are doomed to implode.

The usual, and colossal, caveat applies: One game is one game is one game. Multiple sources confirm there are 81 more left on Brooklyn's schedule. This could be a minor blip on the entire year's radar.

It could also be something more. The Nets struggled and, frankly, sucked in ways that were either eminently predictable or always considered potentially problematic. That warrants dusting off the ol' buy-or-sell panic meter to help us decide which issues, exactly, can and should and will be monitored the most in the coming days and weeks and months.