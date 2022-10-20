X

    Ben Simmons, Nets Mocked by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Season Opening Loss vs. Pelicans

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 20, 2022

    The Brooklyn Nets opened the 2022-23 season with a disastrous 130-108 home loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

    Nets guard Ben Simmons had more fouls (six) than points (four), assists or rebounds (five apiece) in 23 minutes. Kyrie Irving shot just 6-of-19 for nine points.

    Meanwhile, the Nets had no answer for Brandon Ingram (team-high 28 points) and Williamson (25 points, nine rebounds, four steals).

    The Pels jumped out to a 32-14 lead after one quarter. The Nets cut the deficit to 58-50 by halftime, but New Orleans broke the game open in the third, took a comfortable 98-78 advantage into the fourth and never looked back from there.

    Twitter notably criticized the Nets after their rough performance to start the year.

    Famouslos32 @famouslos32

    Y’all said the nets was winning it all this year ? 😂 They look the EXACT same as they did last year 😂

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    I like how Nets and Lakers don’t really play basketball. Just vibes

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    The Nets play like they met each other for the first time this morning.

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Brandon Ingram has packed the Nets up. His three gives him 21, but puts the Pelicans up 25 points with an 87-62 lead at the 4:09 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant (25 PTS) is the only Nets player to score in double figures. Ben Simmons has 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 fouls.

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    In a shocking development, the Nets' halfcourt offense looks pretty bad with both Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton in the starting lineup.

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Ben Simmons has taken only 1 shot tonight in 20 minutes. At some point, we all are gonna have to accept that this is who he is. He’s just not gonna be consistently aggressive with his offense. It’ll only be there every once in a while.

    John DeShazier @JohnDeShazier

    Zion treating Ben Simmons like Ben Simmons ain't on the court

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Kyrie Irving, sometime when he wasn’t promoting Alex Jones conspiracy videos, discussed winning an MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year Award. <br><br>He’s 3-13, has 6 points, and has been a turnstile on defense while his team loses by 25.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    If Kyrie wants to get to the Lakers this season, today was an incredible start.

    Brooklyn will try to bounce back Friday when it hosts the Toronto Raptors.

