Ben Simmons, Nets Mocked by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Season Opening Loss vs. Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets opened the 2022-23 season with a disastrous 130-108 home loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Nets guard Ben Simmons had more fouls (six) than points (four), assists or rebounds (five apiece) in 23 minutes. Kyrie Irving shot just 6-of-19 for nine points.

Meanwhile, the Nets had no answer for Brandon Ingram (team-high 28 points) and Williamson (25 points, nine rebounds, four steals).

The Pels jumped out to a 32-14 lead after one quarter. The Nets cut the deficit to 58-50 by halftime, but New Orleans broke the game open in the third, took a comfortable 98-78 advantage into the fourth and never looked back from there.

Brooklyn will try to bounce back Friday when it hosts the Toronto Raptors.