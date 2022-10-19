Warriors' Andrew Wiggins on His Future Goals: 'I Want to Be a Legend Here'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nobody can accuse Andrew Wiggins of setting the bar too low after he agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

"I want to be a legend here," he said, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

While legendary status may be asking too much for any given player, the expectation is almost always at least consistent All-Star appearances for any No. 1 pick in the draft. Things were no different regarding Wiggins when he heard his name called in 2014.

Even with a Rookie of the Year award, he never quite lived up to those expectations during his first five-plus seasons on the Minnesota Timberwolves before they traded him to the Warriors during the 2019-20 campaign.

Yet things started to turn from a national perspective for the Kansas product last season, as he made his first career All-Star Game and was an integral part of the Warriors' run to the championship with his ability to impact the game on both ends.

Whether it was soaring over Luka Dončić for a monster dunk in the Western Conference Finals, double-doubling with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a critical win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, or defending the opponent's best wing player on an almost a nightly basis, Golden State likely doesn't win the title without Wiggins.

That is quite the first step toward becoming a legend for the team, and he seems to feel at home with the Western Conference powerhouse.

"It's just a place that gives me peace," he said. "A place that gives me peace. Where I can be myself. I feel like here—you know, some people will say like, 'We're all just one big family.' But they don't really say that here. They just show it. You know what I mean? They just show it. Families love to be here because they treat everyone so good, like a top-notch organization.

"And these guys, everyone wants to win, we're all on the same page, from top to bottom. We all want to see each other succeed. It gives me peace."

Perhaps that is why he accepted a contract extension that will pay him less annually ($27.3 million) than he is currently making ($33.6 million).

But the move provided stability for himself and a franchise that is still in win-now mode with Stephen Curry leading the way. And if Wiggins is a driving force in multiple more championships?

He really will be a Golden State legend.