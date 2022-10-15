Andrew Wiggins, Warriors Agree to 4-Year, $109M Contract Extension

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

After playing a key role in the Golden State Warriors' championship run in 2021-22, Andrew Wiggins has been rewarded with a new contract.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiggins' agents said he agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension to stay with the reigning NBA champs on Saturday.

Wiggins' extension came on the same day that Golden State agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole as well.

Wiggins had one year and $33.6 million remaining on the deal he originally signed in 2017. He entered contract talks with a lot of leverage based on his performance in 2021-22. He was voted to his first All-Star team as a starter.

The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 17.2 points per game and shot a career-high 39.3 percent from three-point range in 73 starts during the regular season.

It was also the best defensive season of Wiggins' career. He was tied with Stephen Curry for most defensive win shares on the Warriors (3.4), per Basketball Reference.

Wiggins had several key moments for the Warriors in the playoffs. He had six double-doubles in 22 games, including two straight in Games 4 and 5 of the NBA Finals. The 27-year-old had two of his three offensive rebounds in the final six minutes of Game 5 to help the team close the game on a 19-6 run en route to a 107-97 win.

In the series, Wiggins was the primary defender on Jayson Tatum more than any other Warriors player. He held the Celtics All-Star to 37.5 percent shooting and 53 points on 56 field-goal attempts over six games.

Wiggins' significant role in Golden State's postseason capped off a remarkable career turnaround. He was originally acquired by the Warriors in February 2020 in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

Despite having three seasons averaging at least 20 points in a five-season span from 2015-20, Wiggins was viewed as an empty stats player who didn't impact winning. He was given the dubious distinction of being named the Least Defensive Player by FiveThirtyEight's Kyle Wagner for the 2016-17 season.

"Possession by possession, there are a few defenders who are as bad as Wiggins," wrote Wright. "When Wiggins contests a shot, opponents have a 56.1 effective field goal percentage; when they are unguarded, they have a 56.4 eFG percentage. Fundamentally, getting a shot up against Andrew Wiggins is the same as getting an open shot."



Coming into the offseason, Curry was the only Warriors player signed past the 2023-24 season.

Wiggins has secured his future and will continue to be a high-level role player in Golden State. The level of skill on both ends of the court that he has displayed over the past two seasons suggests there could be even more potential for him to tap into.

If Wiggins can hit another level, with the bulk of the Warriors' nucleus returning in 2022-23, they should be among the top teams vying for a championship yet again.