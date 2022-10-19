Cowboys' Dak Prescott Medically Cleared to Play After Thumb Injury, Per Mike McCarthy

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to return to football, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

Prescott is expected to throw 40-50 balls at practice on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered in Week 1. Cooper Rush has made the last five starts for the Cowboys, helping the team go 4-1 in that time.

