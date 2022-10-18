Cowboys' Dak Prescott Expected to Have No Limitations in Return from Thumb Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys do not expect Dak Prescott to have any restrictions when he returns from a fractured thumb, owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday.

"I think he's gonna get there," Jones said on Shan and RJ (7:45 mark). "We feel, physically, he's at a position that the risk-reward justifies him being out there in terms of any recurrence of the injury. ... It's a question of him getting ready, and he's gonna be given every opportunity this week.

"He had a very impressive throwing session before the game in Philadelphia. Ball placement, throw the ball, strength, spin, zip, really the whole repertoire of being able to throw that football. ... I don't think there will be any limitations."

Prescott is expected to receive clearance for a full return to practice this week. He practiced on a limited basis late last week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Cooper Rush started as expected.

Rush helped lead the Cowboys to a 4-1 record as a starter in Prescott's stead, serving as a steady game manager as the Dallas defense did the bulk of the work. He threw for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions, with all three picks coming in the road loss to Philadelphia.

While some inexplicably called for Rush to remain the starter even after Prescott was healthy, the Cowboys never seemed to give that serious consideration. Prescott is the unquestioned franchise quarterback in the second year of a four-year, $160 million contract.

The Cowboys can find comfort in knowing Rush is a capable long-term backup, but their offense should return to being one of the best once Prescott is 100 percent.

"Sky's the limit," wide receiver CeeDee Lamb told reporters Sunday of his expectations when Prescott returns. "The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we're going to show everybody."