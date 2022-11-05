The Judgment Day Defeat The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Judgment Day defeated The O.C. in a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

However, the heels were grateful for the interference of Rhea Ripley, who dropped AJ Styles onto the ring apron before Finn Bálor delivered Coup de Grace for the win.

Styles drew the ire of the heel group on the September 26 edition of Raw when he blew off Bálor and his offer to join them. That led to The Prince, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Ripley brutally attacking him.

The Phenomenal One addressed The Judgment Day two weeks later, and it initially looked as though he was going to put his issues aside and become part of the stable.

Bálor began celebrating, but Styles pulled a fast one on him by bringing out the returning Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson instead to reform The O.C.

Gallows and Anderson had been in WWE from 2016 to 2020 and spent much of that time backing up Styles. They were released in April 2020 and then proceeded to spend parts of the next three years in Impact Wrestling.

Their contract expired after holding the Impact World Tag Team Championships three times, which opened the door for them to make a surprise return to WWE.

With Bálor and Co. feeling embarrassed by Styles' betrayal, they challenged The O.C. to a match at Crown Jewel, and it was quickly accepted.

Styles, Gallows and Anderson hadn't teamed together in a televised match since a December 2019 episode of Raw, but they have a ton of experience wrestling as a unit.

The Judgment Day haven't been together as long, but they have experienced a great deal of success in a short amount of time, making them a true threat to The O.C.

Ultimately, the team of Bálor, Priest and Mysterio prevailed courtesy of teammate Ripley, but it seems likely their rivalry with The O.C. will continue for the foreseeable future.

