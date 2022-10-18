The Rock Says He's 'Not Quite Too Sure' If He'd Ever Become WWE Executive

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

While he has entertained the idea, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson downplayed the likelihood of him working in an executive role for WWE.

Johnson told BNN Bloomberg's David George-Cosh he has had the conversation with WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

"Nick and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana," he said. "I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [his father] was born. So, I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

Bringing Johnson aboard in a formal capacity makes obvious sense for WWE. Beyond him serving as a great ambassador for the company, he might be able to help open more doors in Hollywood.

Because he has the iron in so many fires, it's hard to see how the partnership could work for the 50-year-old, though.

His acting career isn't slowing down. Per IMDb, he has five films that are either in pre-production or slated to begin filming within the near future.

The WWE legend has the relaunch of the XFL in 2023 to worry about as well. He was part of the group that purchased the league two years ago following its bankruptcy.

Johnson appeared to allude to some sort of forthcoming involvement with WWE, which will only fuel more speculation linking him with a headline encounter at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been considered a dream match for years, and the stars are aligning to make it happen this spring.

Johnson has never strayed too far from his wrestling roots. He's always good to make the sporadic appearance on WWE programming or shut out the business in a different arena.

But there's a clear difference between that and joining the WWE board, where he might need to be more attuned to the company's day-to-day inner workings.