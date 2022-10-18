AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 18

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW World champion Jon Moxley returned home to Cincinnati for a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite and a title defense against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Hovering over that colossal showdown, though, was the dark cloud of MJF and his guaranteed championship opportunity.

Did the Salt of the Earth rear his head and ruin a celebratory moment for Mox or was it Page who ruined his homecoming, relieving him of his third world title reign? Or was the champion able to overcome the odds and challengers from every direction to escape Cincinnati still the undisputed face of the company?

Find out with this recap of a jam-packed episode.

