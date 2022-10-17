Lakers News: Dennis Schröder to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury; Out 3-4 Weeks

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping that re-signing Dennis Schröder would add some depth to the team's backcourt, but the veteran guard won't be in the lineup anytime soon.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced Monday that Schroder will undergo surgery on his injured thumb and he will miss the next 3-4 weeks.

Schröder signed with Los Angeles last month on a one-year contract reportedly worth $2.64 million. He previously played the 2020-21 season with the Lakers and he averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games.

The injury to the 6'3" point guard occurred during Los Angeles' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday that caused him to miss the team's preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings last Friday.

The 29-year-old appeared in 64 games last season for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets with averages of 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. The German was hindered by a shoulder injury throughout the year before being shut down for the remainder of the year in late March.

Entering his 10th NBA season, Schröder has an opportunity to make an impact with the Lakers as another consistent backcourt scorer. While he's out, that spot will now go to fellow offseason acquisition Patrick Beverley.

A long-term injury to Schröder is an early blow to a Lakers team that was hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 33-49 finish to last season. Los Angeles is set to begin the 2022-23 season on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.