Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder Agrees to 1-Year, $2.6m Contract

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly sign point guard Dennis Schröder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics in February along with Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando in exchange for center Daniel Theis. Schröder played the 2021-22 season on a one-year, $5.9 million contract.

He was limited to just 15 games in Houston while dealing with a shoulder injury and was eventually ruled out for the year on March 29. In 64 combined games between the Celtics and the Rockets, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season.

A nine-year veteran out of Germany, he was drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in 2013 by the Atlanta Hawks and has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Lakers. He has career averages of 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Schröder performed well during his last stretch with the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in 2020-21.

One year after leaving, he showed interest in a return on social media:

The guard will now reunite with LeBron James, giving the team a veteran who can run the offense and provide a spark off the bench. He could pair with Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook in the backcourt as the squad looks to return to playoff contention after a disappointing 2022-23.