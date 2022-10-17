Report: Texans, EVP of Football Operations Jack Easterby to Part Ways After 3 Years

Report: Texans, EVP of Football Operations Jack Easterby to Part Ways After 3 YearsOctober 17, 2022
The Houston Texans are reportedly "parting ways" with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Easterby has had a "major voice" in the organization since joining in 2019, per Schefter.
Houston had its bye in Week 6 after a 1-3-1 start to the season. The squad earned its first win in Week 5 with a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Easterby notably spent six years with the New England Patriots from 2013-19, a stint that included three Super Bowl titles. He began as the team's "character coach" before becoming the development director.
The move to Houston has been disastrous, however.
After finishing 10-6 in 2019 with a trip to the divisional round, the Texans had just four wins in each of the last two years before the slow start to 2022.
A 2020 report by Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated said Easterby had a role in "undermining other executives and decision-makers" as well as "fostering a culture of distrust among staff and players."
Easterby also reportedly pushed for the trade of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
"There'll be rejoicing throughout the organization," longtime Texans beat writer John McClain of Gallery Sports said of the latest move.
Houston is looking at a massive rebuild in the coming years, although the front office will at least have three extra first-round picks after trading away Deshaun Watson last offseason.