    Report: Texans, EVP of Football Operations Jack Easterby to Part Ways After 3 Years

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby of the Houston Texans walks on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans are reportedly "parting ways" with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Easterby has had a "major voice" in the organization since joining in 2019, per Schefter.

    Houston had its bye in Week 6 after a 1-3-1 start to the season. The squad earned its first win in Week 5 with a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Easterby notably spent six years with the New England Patriots from 2013-19, a stint that included three Super Bowl titles. He began as the team's "character coach" before becoming the development director.

    The move to Houston has been disastrous, however.

    After finishing 10-6 in 2019 with a trip to the divisional round, the Texans had just four wins in each of the last two years before the slow start to 2022.

    A 2020 report by Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated said Easterby had a role in "undermining other executives and decision-makers" as well as "fostering a culture of distrust among staff and players."

    Easterby also reportedly pushed for the trade of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

    "There'll be rejoicing throughout the organization," longtime Texans beat writer John McClain of Gallery Sports said of the latest move.

    Houston is looking at a massive rebuild in the coming years, although the front office will at least have three extra first-round picks after trading away Deshaun Watson last offseason.

