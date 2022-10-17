Report: Texans, EVP of Football Operations Jack Easterby to Part Ways After 3 Years

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly "parting ways" with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Easterby has had a "major voice" in the organization since joining in 2019, per Schefter.

Houston had its bye in Week 6 after a 1-3-1 start to the season. The squad earned its first win in Week 5 with a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Easterby notably spent six years with the New England Patriots from 2013-19, a stint that included three Super Bowl titles. He began as the team's "character coach" before becoming the development director.

The move to Houston has been disastrous, however.

After finishing 10-6 in 2019 with a trip to the divisional round, the Texans had just four wins in each of the last two years before the slow start to 2022.

A 2020 report by Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated said Easterby had a role in "undermining other executives and decision-makers" as well as "fostering a culture of distrust among staff and players."

Easterby also reportedly pushed for the trade of All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"There'll be rejoicing throughout the organization," longtime Texans beat writer John McClain of Gallery Sports said of the latest move.

Houston is looking at a massive rebuild in the coming years, although the front office will at least have three extra first-round picks after trading away Deshaun Watson last offseason.