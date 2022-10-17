Dodgers Rumors: Dave Roberts Expected to Return for 2023 Season After NLDS Loss

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short of their championship-or-bust expectations during the 2022 season, but they reportedly have no plans to change their manager ahead of the 2023 campaign.

According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, "Dave Roberts is expected to return" for what will be the first year of the three-year contract extension he agreed to in March.

Harris pointed out the Dodgers are facing a number of potential decisions this offseason, so having some stability at manager is at least one less thing to worry about.

Justin Turner has a club option on his contract, Cody Bellinger could be headed to arbitration, and stars such as Trea Turner and Clayton Kershaw could hit the open market as unrestricted free agents.

As for Roberts, it is impossible to classify his tenure with the Dodgers as anything other than a success even if an early playoff loss could open him up to criticism.

In seven seasons he has a 653-380 record with seven playoff appearances. The Dodgers won the 2020 World Series title under his direction, breaking a championship drought that dated back to the 1988 season.

It also helped break a run of recent playoff failures, as Los Angeles has made the postseason every year since 2013 only to fall short of lifting the trophy each time until the shortened 2020 campaign.

The Dodgers lost the 2017 and 2018 World Series during that time, underscoring just how close they consistently came in October until winning the title.

There will be some lingering disappointment for the fanbase after watching the 2022 team win a franchise-record 111 games just to lose its first playoff series in four games to the National League West rival San Diego Padres.

Perhaps that will inspire a new round of major free-agent signings as Los Angeles looks to keep its position near the top of the baseball world. But it apparently will not lead to a change at the managerial position.