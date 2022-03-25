Report: Dave Roberts, Dodgers Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Through 2025

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Dave Roberts is staying put as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager.

Roberts and the Dodgers agreed to a new three-year contract extension Friday, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

When the deal becomes finalized, it will keep Roberts under contract to the team through the 2025 season.

The 2022 campaign was set to be the final year on his four-year contract extension he agreed to in 2018, but this ensures he will be in the dugout for the foreseeable future as he looks to maintain Los Angeles' spot as one of the league's top contenders on a yearly basis.

"We've begun talks," Roberts said in February when discussing contract negotiations, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "We're talking as we speak. I just hope that we can come to an agreement."

Those comments came during the league-instituted lockout, but that didn't prevent teams from negotiating deals with members of their coaching staffs.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported at the time the plan was to finalize Roberts' contract extension prior to the start of the 2022 campaign.

The Dodgers and Roberts previously agreed to a four-year extension in December 2018 shortly after the team exercised the option on his deal for 2019.

Roberts, who played for the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Cleveland from 1999 through 2008, has been the Dodgers manager since the start of the 2016 season and has done nothing but win over the course of his six years.

The 49-year-old has a 542-329 record with a resume that includes a World Series crown, three National League pennants and five NL West titles. He was also the NL Manager of the Year in his first season in 2016.

It is a testament to what he has helped establish that a sparkling 106-56 record and NL Championship Series appearance during the 2021 season was something of a disappointment because the Dodgers finished second in the division and fell short of the World Series.

After all, Los Angeles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic to win its first title since 1988. It was a weight off the franchise's back after it reached back-to-back World Series in 2017 and 2018 before losing, and the triumph helped the Dodgers shed the label of a consistent contender that just couldn't get over the championship hump.

Now Roberts will look to add more titles while managing under a new contract.