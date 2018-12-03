Dave Roberts, Dodgers Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Through 2022

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to Game Three of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday manager Dave Roberts signed a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Roberts, 46, has served as the team's manager for the past three seasons, going 287-200 and leading the team to three straight postseasons and two consecutive World Series berths, though the Dodgers fell short both times.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

