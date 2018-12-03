Dave Roberts, Dodgers Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Through 2022

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday manager Dave Roberts signed a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Roberts, 46, has served as the team's manager for the past three seasons, going 287-200 and leading the team to three straight postseasons and two consecutive World Series berths, though the Dodgers fell short both times.

