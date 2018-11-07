Dave Roberts' Contract Option Exercised by Dodgers for 2019 Season

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Manager Dave Roberts led the Los Angeles Dodgers to more World Series appearances in the last three years than the franchise had the previous 34 and will be back for the 2019 campaign.

According to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the team exercised Roberts' option for 2019. He also said the team expects to sign him to a long-term extension as well.

This comes after Moura reported on Thursday that Friedman and then-general manager Farhan Zaidi said they expected to have Roberts and the entire coaching staff back for the 2019 campaign.

Friedman also told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times he planned on inking Roberts to a long-term extension.

The manager originally had just a $1.1 million option for 2019, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Roberts' three years as the Dodgers manager has been defined largely by success with three National League West crowns and a 287-200 record. The team reached the 2016 National League Championship Series, 2017 World Series and 2018 World Series, although it lost to the eventual champion all three postseasons (Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox).

While they haven't gotten over the championship hunt that has haunted them since the 1988 campaign, the Dodgers have been a consistent October force under Roberts' leadership.

However, he drew plenty of criticism during the most recent World Series for the way he used his pitching staff in particular. Even the sitting president criticized him as the Red Sox won four of the five games and clinched their fourth title in 15 years.

Roberts will have the opportunity to improve on his October performance in 2019 following this deal as Los Angeles looks to move from an annual playoff participant to a champion.