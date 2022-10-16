Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.

Wilks addressed the situation after the game:

Anderson also spoke on the matter after the game, noting he thought he should've been on the field for a third down:

Anderson has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported it may take as little as a sixth-round pick to get him out of Carolina.

Firing head coach Matt Rhule may not be the only notable move the Panthers make this year, with a wider roster teardown possibly incoming.

The season didn't get off on a good note for Anderson.

The 29-year-old had to walk back a critical comment he made about Baker Mayfield since he and Mayfield would be sharing the same locker room. Mayfield's arrival then did little to lift the passing game as a whole.

As a result, Anderson is stuck putting up lackluster numbers (13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown) on one of the NFL's worst teams.

It's not hard to see why he wants out, and the situation might be untenable after Sunday.

The 6'3" pass-catcher isn't a high-volume target, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards just once in his career. But he's averaging 15.8 yards per catch this year and 13.3 yards since entering the league in 2016.

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams immediately jump out as playoff contenders that could use some help at wideout.

If the Panthers were hoping to drive a hard bargain, then that point might have passed, though.

Anderson is signed through 2023, and cutting him in the offseason will result in some financial consequences. Carolina would save $12 million but have $9.7 million count against the salary cap as dead money, per Spotrac.

Even if a late-round pick is all they can get pack, that's better than nothing for the Panthers and would allow all parties involved to make a clean break.