    Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room vs. Rams Amid Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

    Robbie Anderson may have played in his last game as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

    Per ESPN's Field Yates, Anderson had "multiple arguments with coaches on the sidelines" during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That led interim head coach Steve Wilks to send him back to the locker room.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Robbie Anderson appears to have been sent to the locker room by the Carolina coaches.<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/4a1N8MkV2K">pic.twitter.com/4a1N8MkV2K</a>

    Wilks addressed the situation after the game:

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks on Robbie Anderson: No one is bigger than the team. I’m not putting the focus on one individual.

    Augusta Stone @augustalstone

    Steve Wilks on Robbie Anderson: Says it was a "sideline-type" situation, said it was best to get him in the locker room at that moment. <br><br>"We'll discuss as we get into the week," he says.

    Anderson also spoke on the matter after the game, noting he thought he should've been on the field for a third down:

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Panthers WR Robbie Anderson said he was frustrated because he was not in the game on a third down. The Panthers went into Week 6 with the worst third-down offense in the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/6mDEWTtj9b">pic.twitter.com/6mDEWTtj9b</a>

    Anderson has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported it may take as little as a sixth-round pick to get him out of Carolina.

    Firing head coach Matt Rhule may not be the only notable move the Panthers make this year, with a wider roster teardown possibly incoming.

    The season didn't get off on a good note for Anderson.

    The 29-year-old had to walk back a critical comment he made about Baker Mayfield since he and Mayfield would be sharing the same locker room. Mayfield's arrival then did little to lift the passing game as a whole.

    As a result, Anderson is stuck putting up lackluster numbers (13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown) on one of the NFL's worst teams.

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    Robbie Anderson's overall RTM score since the start of 2021 is a 13 on a 0-99 scale with 50 as average. Next-worst overall score by a qualifying WR/TE is a 30.<br><br>Anderson had an overall score of 42 in 2022 only entering Week 6, 11th-worst among qualifying WR/TEs.

    It's not hard to see why he wants out, and the situation might be untenable after Sunday.

    The 6'3" pass-catcher isn't a high-volume target, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards just once in his career. But he's averaging 15.8 yards per catch this year and 13.3 yards since entering the league in 2016.

    The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams immediately jump out as playoff contenders that could use some help at wideout.

    If the Panthers were hoping to drive a hard bargain, then that point might have passed, though.

    Cat Crave @CatCraveBlog

    Today's price is not yesterday's price. <br><br>No team is offering much for Robbie Anderson now. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> have lost any leverage they had today. <br><br>Take what you can get and move on.

    Anderson is signed through 2023, and cutting him in the offseason will result in some financial consequences. Carolina would save $12 million but have $9.7 million count against the salary cap as dead money, per Spotrac.

    Even if a late-round pick is all they can get pack, that's better than nothing for the Panthers and would allow all parties involved to make a clean break.

