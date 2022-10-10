Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation.

After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post echoed the sentiments that other teams could be looking to pounce for trades:

The Panthers took a chance on Rhule, considering he was a college coach at Temple and Baylor, and it did not pay off.

They are 1-4 this season and went 11-27 with Rhule at the helm. Sunday's ugly 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was apparently the final straw, and Baker Mayfield's continued struggles under center haven't helped.

He has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in his first season with the team. Mayfield has also struggled to establish consistent rapport with No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore, which has been disappointing for plenty of fantasy football managers.

Moore went over 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons but has just 17 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown this season.

Perhaps other teams will see the Moore situation as a golden opportunity to land a top pass-catcher via trade. From the Panthers' perspective, they would surely get plenty of draft picks in return for a 25-year-old who isn't scheduled for unrestricted free agency until 2026 with a potential out on his deal in 2024.

Christian McCaffrey also stands out as the type of player who could change the offensive outlook for a potential contender. When healthy, he is arguably the top running back in the league who can work as a pass-catcher or between-the-tackle option.

He has a potential out on his deal in 2023.

Defensively, Brian Burns was a Pro Bowler last year, which was his second straight season with nine sacks. He has four in five games this year and could bolster the pass rush for a team in need of impact along the defensive front.

He is among the top pass-rushers in the league in generating pressure:

Burns is set for unrestricted free agency after the 2023 season, so any team trading for him wouldn't be getting a rental.