Report: Panthers Open to Trading Robbie Anderson Ahead of November 1 Deadline

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers have had trade conversations focused on Anderson with other teams leading up to the deadline.

Schefter also reported that the Panthers are listening to offers on star running back Christian McCaffrey, although they aren't inclined to move him unless they receive a strong offer that includes a high draft pick or multiple draft picks.

Anderson is in the midst of his third season with the Panthers, recording 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown. Since racking up five grabs for 102 yards and one score in an impressive season-opening performance, Anderson hasn't done much as part of a struggling Panthers passing game led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The 29-year-old Anderson is just two years removed from the most productive season of his career in 2020 when he set career highs with 95 receptions and 1,096 yards, while also scoring three touchdowns.

Prior to joining the Panthers in free agency, Anderson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets. Anderson signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.

Anderson played under then-Temple head coach Matt Rhule in college, and Rhule later went on to become his head coach with the Panthers as well.

Following a disappointing 1-4 start to the 2022 season, Rhule was fired this week and replaced by interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The Panthers are trending toward competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which they would likely use on the franchise quarterback they have been seeking since the decline and departure of Cam Newton.

Trading away key pieces like Anderson and McCaffrey would likely aid in securing the No. 1 overall pick, and there isn't a ton of incentive to keep them given how unlikely it is that Carolina will turn things around and compete for a playoff spot.

Anderson has been inconsistent throughout his career, especially over the past two seasons, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him generate some interest leading up to the deadline among teams in need of wide receiver depth and a deep threat.