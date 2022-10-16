Report: Packers' Randall Cobb May Have High-Ankle Sprain; WR Will Have MRI on Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a potential high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cobb is slated to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Cobb was carted off early in the third quarter of Sunday's game and did not return. There was serious concern about the injury as the veteran receiver appeared to get emotional while exiting the field.

Cobb entered Sunday's game having caught 17 passes for 249 yards through the first five games of the season. He caught one pass for eight yards against the Jets.

It's unclear how long Cobb might be sidelined with the ankle injury, but it's certainly a tough blow for Green Bay's receiving group, especially after Aaron Rodgers called for the former Pro Bowler to get more playing time earlier this month.

Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t SB Nation):

"I really feel like he needs some more playing time. He’s made plays in every game that he’s played.

"... I think he needs more opportunities for sure. He’s earned them. Big kudos to him, though, you know. He figured out how to get his body back. He’s stayed healthy so far, but he went through the entire offseason program, OTAs, busted his ass and earned the opportunity he’s gotten and probably more, so I look forward to some more snaps for him ‘cause every time he’s out there he’s making explosive gains."

Cobb has spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Packers. He began his career with the franchise in 2011 before leaving for the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2019. He then joined the Houston Texans in 2020, signing a three-year deal, before being traded back to Green Bay ahead of the 2021 season.

Cobb's best season in Green Bay came in 2014 when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure figure to be Green Bay's leading receivers if Cobb is sidelined. Rookie Christian Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury, and it's unclear when he might return.

The Packers are 3-3 on the season and will face the Washington Commanders next weekend.