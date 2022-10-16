Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset

John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.

After what was initially a low-scoring battle, tied 3-3 at halftime, the Packers couldn't keep up with the Jets in the second half.

Rodgers was widely criticized by fans on social media throughout the game for his inconsistent play:

The quarterback did have some quality plays during the game, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

Rodgers also entered with a thumb injury, which he suffered during last week's game against the New York Giants. The offensive struggles were still enough for some to call for backup Jordan Love to see the field.

Love eventually came into the game down 17 points in the final minutes, and the crowd showed its approval.

Even though Rodgers won MVP in each of the last two years, fans can turn quickly after back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets.

The Packers are now 3-3 on the season, with the offense seemingly looking worse each week. Green Bay will look to get back on track against the struggling Washington Commanders in Week 7.