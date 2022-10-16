X

    Aaron Rodgers Clowned by Twitter as Packers Fall to Zach Wilson, Jets in Upset

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after the New York Jets recovered a fumble in the second quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers is under fire after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

    The quarterback finished with 246 passing yards and a touchdown in the Week 6 game, but he also lost a fumble and failed to sustain long drives in the disappointing effort.

    After what was initially a low-scoring battle, tied 3-3 at halftime, the Packers couldn't keep up with the Jets in the second half.

    Rodgers was widely criticized by fans on social media throughout the game for his inconsistent play:

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    When is the next flt to Peru? Rodgers needs to be on it and go drink some more of that hallucinate medicine. Maybe someone could go grab it for him. He’s been really bad so far this season

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Aaron Rodgers today <a href="https://t.co/LW83HzadBg">pic.twitter.com/LW83HzadBg</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    What can the Packers get for Rodgers? Like a 2nd and a 2024 4th?

    Ty Schalter @tyschalter

    Are we sure that’s Aaron Rodgers out there? Not that comedian guy?

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    Aaron Rodgers next week <a href="https://t.co/cw2QPKcBsK">pic.twitter.com/cw2QPKcBsK</a>

    Bryan Fonseca 🇵🇷 @BryanFonsecaNY

    Aaron Rodgers washed? 👀

    Pete Hailey @PeteHaileyNBCS

    Aaron Rodgers looks 63 years old today

    Andrew Hypes @AndrewHypes

    Omg Rodgers is getting annihilated

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Zach Wilson is outplaying Aaron Rodgers. Who they heck saw THAT coming? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> 👀

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Aaron Rodgers after this game <a href="https://t.co/jS5AFQFPFw">pic.twitter.com/jS5AFQFPFw</a>

    The quarterback did have some quality plays during the game, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

    Rodgers also entered with a thumb injury, which he suffered during last week's game against the New York Giants. The offensive struggles were still enough for some to call for backup Jordan Love to see the field.

    Matt Reynoldson @Matt_Reynoldson

    At this point, why not try Jordan Love? Nothing in this offensive game plan is working. This performance is lifeless and the team is scrambling.<br><br>The MVP is hurt. Put 10 in.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    We might need to see Jordan Love in the second half

    Not Matthew (wink) @larsonmatt2

    You CAN NOT CONVINCE ME the offense would look worse with Jordan Love right now

    Ryan Horvat @RyanHorvat

    If Rodgers hand is this messed up - get Jordan Love ready. This is why you moved up for him. No?

    Al Alfredo @riccitann

    Hate to be the one to say it, but put in Jordan Love now!

    Jacob 🎃 @NotionsOfJacob

    I am ready to begin the Jordan Love era.

    Love eventually came into the game down 17 points in the final minutes, and the crowd showed its approval.

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Biggest cheers in a while when Jordan Love is introduced as the QB. Hoo boy.

    Even though Rodgers won MVP in each of the last two years, fans can turn quickly after back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets.

    The Packers are now 3-3 on the season, with the offense seemingly looking worse each week. Green Bay will look to get back on track against the struggling Washington Commanders in Week 7.

