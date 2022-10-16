NFL Rumors: Andy Dalton Has Chance to Replace Jameis Winston as Saints' Full-Time QB1

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Andy Dalton's third straight start with the New Orleans Saints may not be his last.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Dalton could play his way into the full-time starting job if he plays well in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jameis Winston will miss his third straight start with a back injury but is expected to be available as the Saints' emergency quarterback.

Dalton has thrown for 423 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in a pair of solid-but-unspectacular performances in Winston's stead. The Saints offense will be without Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry against the Bengals, putting the onus on Dalton to find a way to work despite a shaky supporting cast.

Taysom Hill will likely continue getting significant work in his do-everything role—start him in your TE slot in fantasy if you can—while Alvin Kamara looked stellar last week in his return from a rib injury.

Winston opened the season with a strong performance in a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons but struggled in his next two starts amid the back issues. He threw for 858 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions over his three starts.

The Saints signed Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract in March but could move on from him this offseason if they're willing to take an $11.2 million cap hit.