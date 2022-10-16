Former RB Le'Veon Bell Says He Stopped Watching NFL amid Boxing Career

John McCoy/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell is no longer playing in the NFL and apparently he no longer even watches the league, as he told TMZ Sports:

"I ain't gonna lie, I have not watched one down of football," Bell said after being asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know nobody's record or nothing."

The running back played eight games last season with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he has stepped away from football to instead focus on his boxing career.

Bell began his boxing career with a knockout win against fellow former running back Adrian Peterson:

Though that match was an exhibition, the 30-year-old will make his professional debut on Oct. 29 against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. Bell believes this will be the start of a distinguished boxing career.

"My first pro fight gonna be the last fight I'm an underdog," he told TMZ.