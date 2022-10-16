Dodgers Ridiculed by MLB Twitter for Losing to Padres After Historic Regular Season

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers' historic regular season ended with an equally historic playoff flop.

The San Diego Padres scored five runs in the seventh inning to rally from a three-run deficit, earning a 5-3 win over the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series.

Following one of the greatest regular seasons in modern baseball history, the Dodgers will again leave the playoffs empty-handed. While they won a title during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Dodgers have failed in nine of the last 10 postseasons despite being the most consistently dominant team in baseball.

You might say these Dodgers are developing a bit of a reputation.

The Dodgers' 111 regular-season wins are tied for the fourth most in MLB history, but perhaps we should have seen this coming. Of the five teams with the best regular seasons in baseball history, only one (1998 New York Yankees) went on to win the World Series.

The Dodgers are, however, the first of those teams to not reach at least their LCS.

It's a historic collapse of epic proportions, with seemingly no positive spin to be found.

Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney are all free agents this offseason and are no lock to be back. Turner is one of the biggest names on the market and will almost certainly command a deal guaranteeing him at least $300 million. Kershaw and Heaney face injury questions but were wildly effective in 2022.

There may never be a Dodgers roster this loaded again in the history of the franchise, and it was all for nothing. It's a bitter pill to swallow heading into an uncertain winter.