Dodgers Ridiculed by MLB Twitter for Losing to Padres After Historic Regular Season

Dodgers Ridiculed by MLB Twitter for Losing to Padres After Historic Regular SeasonOctober 16, 2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers' historic regular season ended with an equally historic playoff flop.
The San Diego Padres scored five runs in the seventh inning to rally from a three-run deficit, earning a 5-3 win over the Dodgers to advance to the National League Championship Series.
Following one of the greatest regular seasons in modern baseball history, the Dodgers will again leave the playoffs empty-handed. While they won a title during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Dodgers have failed in nine of the last 10 postseasons despite being the most consistently dominant team in baseball.
You might say these Dodgers are developing a bit of a reputation.
Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA
It has to be said <br><br>The 2022 Dodgers are the biggest failure in the history of baseball<br><br>111 wins<br><br>Best run differential since 1939<br><br>Biggest wins differential in playoff matchup (22) since 1906<br><br>1-0 series lead, followed by 3 straight losses <br><br>Didn’t even make it to the NLCS
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
The Dodgers won all six series vs. the Padres in the regular season. <br><br>Tonight marks the first time that a team lost a playoff series to a divisional opponent after not losing a series to them in the regular season. <a href="https://t.co/8w5mFcJGKI">pic.twitter.com/8w5mFcJGKI</a>
Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports
The Padres won 22 fewer regular-season games than the Dodgers, and won the NLDS over LA<br><br>THAT'S THE 2ND-LARGEST REGULAR-SEASON WINS UPSET IN A POSTSEASON SERIES<br><br>Only team to win a postseason series with a larger RS-wins upset:<br><br>1906 WS: White Sox (23 fewer RS wins) over Cubs
The Dodgers' 111 regular-season wins are tied for the fourth most in MLB history, but perhaps we should have seen this coming. Of the five teams with the best regular seasons in baseball history, only one (1998 New York Yankees) went on to win the World Series.
The Dodgers are, however, the first of those teams to not reach at least their LCS.
It's a historic collapse of epic proportions, with seemingly no positive spin to be found.
Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney are all free agents this offseason and are no lock to be back. Turner is one of the biggest names on the market and will almost certainly command a deal guaranteeing him at least $300 million. Kershaw and Heaney face injury questions but were wildly effective in 2022.
There may never be a Dodgers roster this loaded again in the history of the franchise, and it was all for nothing. It's a bitter pill to swallow heading into an uncertain winter.