X

    Boxing Twitter Stunned After Deontay Wilder's 1st-Round Knockout of Robert Helenius

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 16, 2022

    US boxer Deontay Wilder (L) and Swedish-Finnish boxer Robert Helenius face off after their weigh-in ahead of their WBC Heavyweight title fight in New York City on October 14, 2022. - Wilder and Helenius will fight on October 15, 2022 at Barclays Center. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

    Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to the boxing ring Saturday thanks to a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius in a heavyweight match from Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center.

    The former WBC heavyweight champion's vicious right hand ended the night early.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DEONTAY WILDER OMG! 😱😱😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/premierboxing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@premierboxing</a>)<a href="https://t.co/rMPvY3aFfj">pic.twitter.com/rMPvY3aFfj</a>

    Wilder had been out of the ring for the past 12 months after losing to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury via knockout. He returned to his domineering ways in the ring, however, after delivering the 42nd knockout of his career.

    Wilder, who is now 43-2-1 lifetime, got the knockout in with just three seconds remaining in Round 1.

    Here's a look at how Twitter responded to Wilder's performance.

    Dan Rafael @DanRafael1

    Wilder MASSIVE KO1 Helenius. Lord have mercy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WilderHelenius?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WilderHelenius</a>

    Mookie Alexander @mookiealexander

    Deontay Wilder is still good at the "punch you hard in the face" thing.

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    Deontay Wilder cannot beat Tyson Fury. But with that power, he can beat everybody else. Joshua, Usyk, Joe Joyce, Frank Sanchez, Ruiz. Still a bunch of big fights out there for him. None as big as Fury. But still big. That’s the benefit of having the most powerful right hand ever.

    Su’a @iammsuzy

    Deontay Wilder man where did you find your opponent ?! Ain’t no way it’s already over lol

    Aries @soysaucearies

    deontay wilder is a bad man

    Dan Canobbio @DanCanobbio

    Deontay Wilder is box office. Plain and simple.

    Al Dawson @AlanDawsonSport

    The effect Deontay Wilder's right hand can have remains one of the scariest things you can see in combat sports.<br><br>Robert Helenius was left looking like he'd seen a ghost.<br><br>Really, it was Wilder exorcising demons from the Tyson Fury trilogy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WilderHelenius?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WilderHelenius</a> <a href="https://t.co/PYCCUrQq6Z">https://t.co/PYCCUrQq6Z</a>

    Alex Reid @otheralexreid

    Deontay Wilder still has that other-worldly power. Don’t even think that was a fully torqued or loaded-up punch… Genuinely never seen anything like it

    Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal

    Usually Wilder uses jab to set up the right hand, today he used legs to set it up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WilderHelenius?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WilderHelenius</a>

    Helenius fell to 31-4 with the defeat.

    Boxing Twitter Stunned After Deontay Wilder's 1st-Round Knockout of Robert Helenius
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.