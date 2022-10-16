Boxing Twitter Stunned After Deontay Wilder's 1st-Round Knockout of Robert Helenius

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to the boxing ring Saturday thanks to a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius in a heavyweight match from Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center.

The former WBC heavyweight champion's vicious right hand ended the night early.

Wilder had been out of the ring for the past 12 months after losing to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury via knockout. He returned to his domineering ways in the ring, however, after delivering the 42nd knockout of his career.

Wilder, who is now 43-2-1 lifetime, got the knockout in with just three seconds remaining in Round 1.

Here's a look at how Twitter responded to Wilder's performance.

Helenius fell to 31-4 with the defeat.