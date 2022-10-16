Boxing Twitter Stunned After Deontay Wilder's 1st-Round Knockout of Robert Helenius

Boxing Twitter Stunned After Deontay Wilder's 1st-Round Knockout of Robert HeleniusOctober 16, 2022
Deontay Wilder made a triumphant return to the boxing ring Saturday thanks to a first-round knockout of Robert Helenius in a heavyweight match from Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center.
The former WBC heavyweight champion's vicious right hand ended the night early.
Wilder had been out of the ring for the past 12 months after losing to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury via knockout. He returned to his domineering ways in the ring, however, after delivering the 42nd knockout of his career.
Wilder, who is now 43-2-1 lifetime, got the knockout in with just three seconds remaining in Round 1.
Here's a look at how Twitter responded to Wilder's performance.
Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN
Deontay Wilder cannot beat Tyson Fury. But with that power, he can beat everybody else. Joshua, Usyk, Joe Joyce, Frank Sanchez, Ruiz. Still a bunch of big fights out there for him. None as big as Fury. But still big. That’s the benefit of having the most powerful right hand ever.
Al Dawson @AlanDawsonSport
The effect Deontay Wilder's right hand can have remains one of the scariest things you can see in combat sports.<br><br>Robert Helenius was left looking like he'd seen a ghost.<br><br>Really, it was Wilder exorcising demons from the Tyson Fury trilogy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WilderHelenius?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WilderHelenius</a> <a href="https://t.co/PYCCUrQq6Z">https://t.co/PYCCUrQq6Z</a>
Helenius fell to 31-4 with the defeat.