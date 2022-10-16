X

    USC WR Jordan Addison on Crutches After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Utah

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 16, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 01: USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) looks on during the college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans on October 1, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was seen on crutches after suffering an apparent ankle injury during his team's 43-42 road loss to Utah on Saturday evening.

    Shotgun Spratling @ShotgunSpr

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USC</a> WR Jordan Addison just returned to the sideline without pads and on crutches. <a href="https://t.co/QXd9PsEssx">pic.twitter.com/QXd9PsEssx</a>

    Addison had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in addition to two runs for 27 yards before departing in the third quarter. His final play was a 10-yard run on a reverse.

    Shotgun Spratling of the Los Angeles Times provided more details.

    Shotgun Spratling @ShotgunSpr

    Jordan Addison is up and walking down to the other end of the bench with the trainers. He is walking under his own power, which is a positive sign. <a href="https://t.co/hZX3mlCEGS">https://t.co/hZX3mlCEGS</a>

    Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com did as well:

    Ryan Abraham @insidetroy

    Addison standing up on the sidelines. He's walking to the medical tent.

    Addison, who transferred from Pitt to USC this season, has 39 catches for 585 yards and seven touchdowns this year. That followed a 100/1,593/17 stat line the year before.

    Thanks in part to his efforts, USC has jumped out to a 6-1 start while averaging 40.5 points per game.

    USC WR Jordan Addison on Crutches After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Utah
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.