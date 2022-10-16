USC WR Jordan Addison on Crutches After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Utah

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison was seen on crutches after suffering an apparent ankle injury during his team's 43-42 road loss to Utah on Saturday evening.

Addison had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in addition to two runs for 27 yards before departing in the third quarter. His final play was a 10-yard run on a reverse.

Shotgun Spratling of the Los Angeles Times provided more details.

Ryan Abraham of USCFootball.com did as well:

Addison, who transferred from Pitt to USC this season, has 39 catches for 585 yards and seven touchdowns this year. That followed a 100/1,593/17 stat line the year before.

Thanks in part to his efforts, USC has jumped out to a 6-1 start while averaging 40.5 points per game.