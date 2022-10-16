Astros' Jeremy Peña Touted as Clutch After 18th-Inning HR Eliminates Mariners

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in a marathon of a game on Saturday at T-Mobile Park to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series for the sixth straight season.

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke the ice in the 18th inning of a scoreless game when he hit a solo home run off Mariners reliever Penn Murfee to put Houston up 1-0. The Mariners couldn't respond in the bottom half of the inning, ending a game that lasted nearly six-and-a-half hours.

Peña finished the ALDS hitting .250/.294/.500 with one home run and one RBI on four hits in 16 at-bats across three games. Fans touted him as "clutch" following Houston's Game 3 victory:

Peña has been one of the best rookies in baseball all season long and should be in contention for the AL Rookie of the Year award. He entered the postseason having hit .253/.289/.426 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 136 regular-season games.

Saturday's game between the Astros and Mariners was the first game in MLB postseason history to be scoreless through 15-plus innings, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. It was also just the fifth postseason game to go more than 16 innings.

The Astros will move on to face the winner of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians series in the ALCS. Game 1 will kick off at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday.