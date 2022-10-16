X

    Video: Tennessee Fans Remove Goal Posts from Neyland Stadium After Alabama Upset

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 16, 2022

    Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    AP Photo/Wade Payne

    Tennessee football fans stormed the Neyland Stadium gridiron, tore down the goalposts and took them off the field to parts unknown after the No. 6 Volunteers defeated the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 in college football action on Saturday.

    One of the greatest college football games in recent memory ended with Chase McGrath's game-winning, knuckleball 40-yard field goal as time expired.

    He sent the stadium into a frenzy as the Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006, or one year before Nick Saban became the Crimson Tide head coach.

    Wideout Jalin Hyatt starred for the Vols thanks to six catches for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

    The goalposts took a stroll through Knoxville on Saturday, with numerous people on the ground reporting back to the masses on their whereabouts.

    The Vols will need replacement goalposts by Saturday when they host UT Martin, although that appears to be a minor detail amid the ecstasy of beating Alabama for the first time in 16 years, moving to 6-0 and entering the driver's seat for a College Football Playoff berth.

