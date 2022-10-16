Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Hyped as CFP Contenders After Alabama Upset in Epic Game

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Tennessee is suddenly a legitimate national title contender after their shocking 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker needed just 15 seconds to drive 45 yards to set up the game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.

After the thrilling victory, fans called the Volunteers one of the best teams in college football.

The high-scoring battle represented a showcase for several offensive players, some of them boosting their Heisman Trophy profile in the highly anticipated game.

Hooker especially impressed against a loaded Alabama defense with 385 passing yards and 56 rushing yards, connecting with receiver Jalin Hyatt for five touchdowns.

Adding the game-winning field goal drive and many were calling him an early Heisman Trophy favorite.

Not to be outdone, reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young totaled 455 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Of course, the most impressive player on Alabama's offense was arguably running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who tallied 151 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Fans were drooling over the versatile runner's highlights during the game:

Gibbs made his own case for the Heisman in this one as a productive and talented player on an elite team.

In the end, it wasn't enough for Alabama as Tennessee came out on top in the thrilling back-and-forth matchup.