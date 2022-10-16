Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Hyped as CFP Contenders After Alabama Upset in Epic Game

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Hyped as CFP Contenders After Alabama Upset in Epic GameOctober 16, 2022
Tennessee is suddenly a legitimate national title contender after their shocking 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker needed just 15 seconds to drive 45 yards to set up the game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.
After the thrilling victory, fans called the Volunteers one of the best teams in college football.
Chris Hummer @chris_hummer
4 of the last 7 teams to beat Alabama have won the national championship. <br><br>2021 Georgia - ✔️<br>2021 Texas A&M - X<br>2019 LSU - ✔️<br>2019 Auburn - X<br>2018 Clemson - ✔️<br>2017 Auburn - X<br>2016 Clemson - ✔️<br><br>Take that for what you will after Tennessee's win today.
The high-scoring battle represented a showcase for several offensive players, some of them boosting their Heisman Trophy profile in the highly anticipated game.
Hooker especially impressed against a loaded Alabama defense with 385 passing yards and 56 rushing yards, connecting with receiver Jalin Hyatt for five touchdowns.
Adding the game-winning field goal drive and many were calling him an early Heisman Trophy favorite.
IG: BDahtTV @BDAHT
Hendon Hooker is the real deal. <br><br>And being from Greensboro, I’m watching this game with tears in my eyes. <br><br>He deserves this moment so damn much, man. <br><br>Not to mention, today is his Pop Birthday. 🫶🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanHooker?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanHooker</a>
Not to be outdone, reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young totaled 455 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Of course, the most impressive player on Alabama's offense was arguably running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who tallied 151 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
Fans were drooling over the versatile runner's highlights during the game:
Gibbs made his own case for the Heisman in this one as a productive and talented player on an elite team.
In the end, it wasn't enough for Alabama as Tennessee came out on top in the thrilling back-and-forth matchup.