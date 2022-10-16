X

    Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Hyped as CFP Contenders After Alabama Upset in Epic Game

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 16, 2022

    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    AP Photo/Wade Payne

    Tennessee is suddenly a legitimate national title contender after their shocking 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.

    Quarterback Hendon Hooker needed just 15 seconds to drive 45 yards to set up the game-winning 40-yard field goal as time expired.

    After the thrilling victory, fans called the Volunteers one of the best teams in college football.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Tennessee best team in da nation 👀👀?

    Logan Carney @Media_Carnival

    And just like that, Tennessee may have gone from unranked to No. 1 in just six weeks

    Marquez Trigg @KingQuez94_

    Tennessee has entered the CFP chat room!

    Chris Marler @VerneFUNquist

    Regardless of that one bad call which I’m sure Bama fans will harp on, the real issue is<br><br>You’re getting outplayed and out schemed. By a lot. Tennessee looks like a legit CFP contender

    Lance Wayne @LanceGlinn247

    Insane to say this, but Tennessee can win the national title this season.

    Will Desautelle @wdesautelle

    I don’t think it’s crazy to say this Tennessee team can win the national title. Reminds me a bit of the 2019 LSU team.

    Caroline Wood @wdamcaroline

    Tennessee vs Alabama national championship I’m calling it now

    Brett @Brettheim

    Tennessee might be a legitimate CFP contender….as much as it pains me to say that

    Chris Hummer @chris_hummer

    4 of the last 7 teams to beat Alabama have won the national championship. <br><br>2021 Georgia - ✔️<br>2021 Texas A&amp;M - X<br>2019 LSU - ✔️<br>2019 Auburn - X<br>2018 Clemson - ✔️<br>2017 Auburn - X<br>2016 Clemson - ✔️<br><br>Take that for what you will after Tennessee's win today.

    The high-scoring battle represented a showcase for several offensive players, some of them boosting their Heisman Trophy profile in the highly anticipated game.

    Hooker especially impressed against a loaded Alabama defense with 385 passing yards and 56 rushing yards, connecting with receiver Jalin Hyatt for five touchdowns.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HOOKER TO HYATT FOR THEIR 4TH TD🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/poCj5Z1qHN">pic.twitter.com/poCj5Z1qHN</a>

    Adding the game-winning field goal drive and many were calling him an early Heisman Trophy favorite.

    Patrick “Diddy” Robertson @Made_Man_5

    Hooker might win the Heisman off this game

    Matt Owen @ProfessorO_NFL

    If you didn't know who Hendon Hooker was before, you do now.

    Tyvis Powell @1Tyvis

    This could be Hendon Hooker’s heisman moment

    Jordan Crammer @JordanCrammer

    Book the flight now: Hendon Hooker -&gt; NYC for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a>

    Gabriel Morency @sportsrage

    This is unreal what Hooker is doing . This is Alabama . Has 4 TD passes already . Kid lit up LSU in Baton Rouge Lit Floridas D . The kid is a star that doesn't get enough love <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFB</a>

    Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports

    hooker’s heisman campaign is so impressive I need stroud to throw 6 TD’s a game every game at this rate <a href="https://t.co/lgKJ2fb92L">https://t.co/lgKJ2fb92L</a>

    Crissy Froyd @crissy_froyd

    Hendon Hooker is 100% certified that guy.

    Nathan Chester @NathanChester24

    Hendon Hooker is coming out throwing haymakers in the first round.

    Justin M @JustinM_NFL

    Hendon Hooker and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a> CAME TO PLAY!

    Bill Race @StormTrack9Bill

    Hendon Hooker. Playing for the Heisman. Great through. Confused secondary. 14-7 Vols.

    Deck McGuire/ 맥과이어/ 猛快 @deckmcguire

    Hendon Hooker and Tenn aren’t messing around!!

    IG: BDahtTV @BDAHT

    Hendon Hooker is the real deal. <br><br>And being from Greensboro, I’m watching this game with tears in my eyes. <br><br>He deserves this moment so damn much, man. <br><br>Not to mention, today is his Pop Birthday. 🫶🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanHooker?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanHooker</a>

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    There it is once again. Hooker’s so poised and letting his playmakers destroy Alabama’s safeties on an island.

    Aaron Murray @aaronmurray11

    Hendon Hooker looking like a 24 year old Qb. Maturity and focus coming back after that INT with an absolute dart 🎯

    Coach Eli @EliHarold_

    Hooker better than a lot of these pro QBs

    Sudu Shah @sudu_tv

    Hooker and Hyatt are about to be Knoxville legends

    Not to be outdone, reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young totaled 455 passing yards and two touchdowns.

    Of course, the most impressive player on Alabama's offense was arguably running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who tallied 151 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

    Fans were drooling over the versatile runner's highlights during the game:

    Kerryon Johnson @AyeyoKEJO

    Is Gibbs best RB in country?

    Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid

    Feet and vision. Two traits that you can’t teach/coach with RBs. Jahmyr Gibbs is special in both. Elite short area quickness, versatility, and acceleration. He’s a blend of Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook.

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    Gibbs has the thing where technically he never has to *break* a tackle because the other guy never actually lays a hand on him

    Chase McCabe @ChaseOnGame

    Gibbs is going to be fun to watch on Sundays. Dude is legit.

    Will Lowery @jwlowery29

    Gibbs somehow gets more impressive every game. Just wow.

    Walk @BWalk28

    Gibbs best running back in college to me 🤷🏾‍♂️

    Reggie Chatman Jr. @ReggieChatman

    Jahmyr Gibbs is special man

    John Talty @JTalty

    Gibbs is so damn good. His vision + speed is unbelievable.<br><br>Bama all tied up now at 28 after a successful 2-pt conversion.

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    The suddenness and timing w/ Jahmyr Gibbs cuts = special.

    Joseph Goodman, Sports Enthusiast 🎟🍺 @JoeGoodmanJr

    The cuts inside by Gibbs are devastating for defenders. They know Gibbs is so fast so they try to cut off the angles and then BOOM. He gone.

    Justin M @JustinM_NFL

    Jahmyr Gibbs is so nasty. Just made a defender look SILLY in the backfield.

    Gibbs made his own case for the Heisman in this one as a productive and talented player on an elite team.

    In the end, it wasn't enough for Alabama as Tennessee came out on top in the thrilling back-and-forth matchup.

