Phillies' Unlikely Heroes Praised as Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Ousted from Playoffs

Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the National League Championship Series thanks to some unlikely heroes.

Philadelphia earned an 8-3 win in Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves, clinching the 3-1 series victory.

In a lineup full of high-profile players, it was No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh who had the biggest hit of the day as a three-run home run gave the Phillies the early lead.

Fans were also impressed by the Phillies' pitching on Saturday, including from guys who had previously struggled like Noah Syndergaard and José Alvarado.

With Bryce Harper also stepping up with a home run and two RBI, it was enough to close out the win.

The Braves, meanwhile, got limited production from their best players in the series and especially in Game 4.

One of the biggest targets of criticism was All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who struggled both at the plate and in the field:

Acuña finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

The Phillies will now prepare for the winner of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.