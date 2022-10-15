Phillies' Unlikely Heroes Praised as Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Ousted from Playoffs

Phillies' Unlikely Heroes Praised as Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Ousted from PlayoffsOctober 15, 2022
The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the National League Championship Series thanks to some unlikely heroes.
Philadelphia earned an 8-3 win in Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves, clinching the 3-1 series victory.
In a lineup full of high-profile players, it was No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh who had the biggest hit of the day as a three-run home run gave the Phillies the early lead.
Fans were also impressed by the Phillies' pitching on Saturday, including from guys who had previously struggled like Noah Syndergaard and José Alvarado.
Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano
Jose Alvarado retired the Braves in order in the sixth. A big AB: Dansby Swanson saw three straight balls, then watched three straight strikes. (The third pitch looked low, but best as I can tell, home plate umpire Stu Scheunwater has called that pitch a strike a couple times)
With Bryce Harper also stepping up with a home run and two RBI, it was enough to close out the win.
The Braves, meanwhile, got limited production from their best players in the series and especially in Game 4.
One of the biggest targets of criticism was All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who struggled both at the plate and in the field:
Mike Sielski @MikeSielski
Ronald Acuna is doing some serious damage to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> with his right-field defense, or lack thereof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>
Ben Verlander @BenVerlander
I’m a HUGE Ronald Acuña Jr fan… But his performance/effort in the outfield today has been flat out bad. <br><br>Inside-the-Parker doesn’t happen if he’s even half effort backing up. And that in-betweener just now between him and Harris II<br><br>He’ll probably have a huge hit later though
Acuña finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.
The Phillies will now prepare for the winner of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.