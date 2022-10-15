X

    Phillies' Unlikely Heroes Praised as Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Ousted from Playoffs

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 15, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 15: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Kyle Schwarber #12 after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Drew Hallowell/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies have advanced to the National League Championship Series thanks to some unlikely heroes.

    Philadelphia earned an 8-3 win in Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves, clinching the 3-1 series victory.

    In a lineup full of high-profile players, it was No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh who had the biggest hit of the day as a three-run home run gave the Phillies the early lead.

    MLB @MLB

    THIS IS MARSH!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> <a href="https://t.co/xOitZ3UPts">pic.twitter.com/xOitZ3UPts</a>

    Trent Rush @TrentRushSports

    So happy for Brandon Marsh. What a moment. Biggest HR of his career so far. That was cool.

    Patrick O'Neal @Patrick_ONeal

    Brandon Marsh! What a moment. 3 run home run. Great dude. Happy when good people shine! Curtain call wow!

    Corey Seidman @CSeidmanNBCS

    That's how you break through.<br><br>For the second straight day, the 9-hole hitter starts the scoring for the Phillies.<br><br>Brandon Marsh 3-run shot.

    Matt Breen @matt_breen

    In two days, Brandon Marsh might have become a Phillies postseason legend.

    Glen Macnow @RealGlenMacnow

    And this place ERUPTS as Marsh slams a three-run homer off of Morton. <a href="https://t.co/dhkfCPsran">pic.twitter.com/dhkfCPsran</a>

    Dave Uram @MrUram

    Georgia native Brandon Marsh is having a phenomenal game against his hometown team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>

    Ryan Disdier @ryandisdier

    i want the brandon marsh statue finished by the end of the game

    Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris

    The Brandon Marsh game

    Fans were also impressed by the Phillies' pitching on Saturday, including from guys who had previously struggled like Noah Syndergaard and José Alvarado.

    Dave Uram @MrUram

    Couldn’t ask anything more from Syndergaard. I’m shocked if he pitches the 4th

    Alex Smith @AlexSmithSNY

    If that’s it for Syndergaard, he gave the Phillies a hell of an outing. <br><br>Even the Arcia homer was a pretty good pitch.

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano

    Jose Alvarado retired the Braves in order in the sixth. A big AB: Dansby Swanson saw three straight balls, then watched three straight strikes. (The third pitch looked low, but best as I can tell, home plate umpire Stu Scheunwater has called that pitch a strike a couple times)

    Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey

    The people love José Alvarado. He’s coming off the field to a standing ovation

    With Bryce Harper also stepping up with a home run and two RBI, it was enough to close out the win.

    The Braves, meanwhile, got limited production from their best players in the series and especially in Game 4.

    One of the biggest targets of criticism was All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who struggled both at the plate and in the field:

    Mike Sielski @MikeSielski

    Ronald Acuna is doing some serious damage to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> with his right-field defense, or lack thereof. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>

    Scott Carasik @CarasikS

    Acuna is playing terribly in right. Yeah, Braves have given up. It’s obvious.

    Jay Scott Smith @JayScottSmith

    What the hell is going on with Acuña in RF!?

    Pat Huggins @phuggsports

    Way to go, Acuna, you hot dogging bum.

    Brendan Robertson @BrendanWJBF

    Braves fans watching Ronald Acuna's defensive efforts today in right field. <br>Not great. <a href="https://t.co/v9Pr090Hfh">pic.twitter.com/v9Pr090Hfh</a>

    Ben Verlander @BenVerlander

    I’m a HUGE Ronald Acuña Jr fan… But his performance/effort in the outfield today has been flat out bad. <br><br>Inside-the-Parker doesn’t happen if he’s even half effort backing up. And that in-betweener just now between him and Harris II<br><br>He’ll probably have a huge hit later though

    JJ Cooper @jjcoop36

    At the time the ball was hitting the wall on J.T. Realmuto's HR Ronald Acuna had not yet moved. <a href="https://t.co/txC6A2jzg2">pic.twitter.com/txC6A2jzg2</a>

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Three strikeouts and some questionable play in the outfield for Ronald Acuna with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> facing elimination.

    Paul Vieira @paulvieira

    Phillies radio says Acuna looks "disinterested" in Game 4, after K number 3

    David B. Larter @DavidLarter

    Phillies MVP today: Ronald Acuna's Defense

    Tyler Jackson @TJack94

    Acuna has been pretty awful in the field today

    Marc Farzetta @MarcFarzetta

    Acuña has played RF like a lil leaguer this series!

    Acuña finished 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

    The Phillies will now prepare for the winner of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

