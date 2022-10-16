Seth Rollins Primed to Rip Off Massive Win Streak After Months of Losing

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The Seth Rollins renaissance is upon the WWE and its fans.

Rollins' upset of Bobby Lashley to win the U.S. title and become the top champion on Raw each week (and the only two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion) is an early hint of where things go from here for one of the best Superstars in modern pro wrestling history.

In short, Rollins is about to go streaking on an epic run.

We already know Rollins is easily capable of one of the best U.S. title runs in a long time on a John Cena-style level.

It's only fitting, too, that Rollins' current character had a bit of help winning the title via interference from one Brock Lesnar. WWE needs Lashley for Lesnar, since Roman Reigns is feuding with Logan Paul, so somebody needs to step up atop Raw's regular weekly feud.

That somebody is Rollins.

And how could it be anyone else? This is a near-perfect arc for Rollins' last few years. The last major landmark most fans might remember for the man formerly known as The Architect was the disaster of a feud with Bray Wyatt, which forced him into a wholesale character change.

While there were memorable moments and Rollins was of course excellent in whatever he chose to run with, he's really heated up over the last year or so. Now feels like a natural moment to steadily get him back into the main-event scene.

He doesn't need to be built up, per se. Fans will respect Rollins as a contender against anyone at any time, and especially Reigns, given their history and how he gets in the unified champion's head every time they cross paths.

But the title win and what could be a lengthy run is a good way to re-establish him as a top contender way ahead of schedule. Because Reigns is going to need a challenger eventually. Maybe Cody Rhodes is option No. 1 for Reigns after the champion's anticipated matchup with the Rock. And heck, maybe option No. 2 is Reigns simply relinquishing the titles after conquering everyone.

But Rollins is one amazing third option, to say the least. And a lengthy run with the U.S. title, perhaps through WrestleMania, is a great way to keep fans coming back to see Raw on a weekly basis.

With Lashley tied up, Rhodes hurt and both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt apparently on SmackDown, there aren't many guys who can outright carry Raw. Whether it's feuds with veteran contenders like Finn Balor and AJ Styles or uplifting up-and-comers like Montez Ford and Matt Riddle or even something fresh like a fight with Johnny Gargano, it's impossible not to get excited about the possibilities from here.

It only helps the enthusiasm over the big change that it's taking place in the Triple H era, where storytelling simply has more nuance and depth. A well-told story could easily see Rollins continue to win over fans as a top babyface eventually, stepping into that anti-Reigns role if necessary.

Interestingly, that might just be the plan, too. Rollins actually spoke recently on the fact he's never been the top guy despite his feats during a sitdown with Ariel Helwani (h/t Cageside Seats' Geno Mrosko):

“I just feel like I’ve never, in some ways, I’ve never gotten my just due. There’s always like… I’ve never been the guy, you know? I’ve never been the one on the marquee at WrestleMania. It was John (Cena), it was Roman (Reigns)."

Even if that's not the course here, Rollins can keep doing what he's been doing—playing the perfect heel to prop up others. Except now, he's WWE's top fighting champion.

Regardless of the long-term plan, which changes on a whim at a minute's notice in WWE anyway, WWE has totally primed Rollins to get dominant as the top guy of a weekly broadcast. And winning, in this case, can still mean using shady heel tactics to do whatever it takes in order to keep his belt.

Because looking at the landscape right now in a business that's all about timing, there's nobody on Rollins' level capable of filling in where WWE needs him.

And that's what's best for business—and the fans.