Lakers' Russell Westbrook Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Kings After Coming off Bench

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of the team's preseason game at the Sacramento Kings on Friday with a left hamstring injury.

Westbrook was seen limping off the court and into the locker room near the end of the first quarter. He had checked into the game off the bench with 7:27 remaining in the frame.

Earlier Friday, the Lakers announced that Westbrook would be coming off the bench, something that Westbrook hasn't done since his rookie year (2008-09).

Head coach Darvin Ham offered an explanation.

He also made it clear that Westbrook took the change in stride while noting a final decision hadn't been made for the regular season:

The Lakers might be in a really tough spot to start the season, though, if Westbrook is forced to miss some time.

L.A. opens the regular season on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, and it already faces the prospect of missing Dennis Schröder (right finger injury), per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic in an appearance on Bally Sports' The Rally.

If Westbrook and Schröder are out, the onus is on Patrick Beverley to help take hold of the backcourt. Rookie Max Christie, who was in the starting lineup on Friday, could also see some more work. The same goes for Kendrick Nunn.

For now, the Lakers will wait and see the prognosis of Westbrook's injury as the regular season looms.