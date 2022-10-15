DJ Wagner, Top 2023 Prospect, Attends Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness Ahead of Commitment

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-star 2023 prospect DJ Wagner headlined a star-studded list of recruits in attendance for Kentucky's Big Blue Madness—the school's biggest recruiting event of the year—on Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 6-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to Kentucky before Big Blue Madness kicked off and was seen chatting with Wagner at the event, per Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kentucky is the favorite to land Wagner, per 247Sports. He also has offers from Louisville, Memphis, Syracuse and Temple, though he's expected to choose between Kentucky and Louisville.

Wagner has a deep connection to Kentucky and head coach John Calipari.

Wagner's father, Dajuan Wagner, played under Calipari at Memphis during the 2001-02 season. In addition, Wagner's grandfather, Milt Wagner, served in a basketball operations role on Calipari's staff from 2000 to 2006.

The 6'3", 165-pound point guard out of Camden High School in New Jersey is ranked as the top prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports' director of scouting, wrote of Wagner:

"Wagner is a proven and versatile scorer, with numerous weapons at his disposal. He’s also an elite competitor who plays hard, has a way of raising the level of those around him, and doesn’t get enough credit for bringing a similar mindset to the defensive end of the floor. He plays in constant attack mode, accelerates right at his defender while mixing in some shake and shiftiness, scores around the rim with both hands, and is a legitimate threat to create his own shot at all three-levels."

If Wagner commits to Kentucky, he'll likely go on to be the star of the show. NBA stars like John Wall and De'Aaron Fox flourished under Calipari, who could also help Wagner take his game to the next level in preparation for professional basketball.

In addition to Bradshaw, Kentucky has also received commitments from 5-stars Justin Edwards and Robert Dillingham and 4-star Reed Sheppard. The Wildcats currently have the second-best 2023 prospect pool behind Duke.