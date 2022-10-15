Shams: Lakers 'Have Some Worry' Dennis Schröder Suffered Long-term Finger Injury

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Lakers "have some worry" that guard Dennis Schröder's right finger injury "could be a long-term" issue, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

Schröder did not travel with the Lakers to Sacramento for their Friday preseason game against the Kings. He will continue to be evaluated for the time being, per Charania.

Schröder suffered the injury during the team's Oct. 12 preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played nine minutes before exiting. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times provided more information earlier Friday.

Schröder is in his second stint with the Lakers after previously playing in L.A. in 2020-21. The Lakers signed him to a one-year, $2.64 million deal in September.

The 29-year-old. played 64 games for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Schröder is now entering his 10th NBA season. He is expected to form a backcourt rotation that will feature Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn.

L.A. may now enter the season short-handed without Schröder. The Lakers will begin regular-season play on Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors.