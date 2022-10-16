College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 7

10 of 11

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Put Bret Bielema in the Big Ten, and it looks like he could teach an Ivy League course on coaching. The man just knows the league, and his brand of bloody-nose football works like a charm.

Whether that translates against some of the high-octane teams like Ohio State remains to be seen, but in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten West, what Illinois does works week in and week out.

The Fighting Illini did exactly what their name would indicate—fought—in a rugged, running back-fueled battle against Minnesota on Saturday and wound up dominating the Golden Gophers in the statistical column and winning 26-14.

While quarterback Tommy DeVito doesn't light up stat sheets, he does plenty for Bielema's team and is the perfect orchestrator in a mistake-free brand of football that controls the line of scrimmage, the clock and ultimately wins games. The Illini's win pushed them to 6-1 on the season and seemingly in control of that side of the ledger.

It's still jumbled at the top, but the No. 24-ranked Illini are right there, in control of their own destiny. They're doing it with a fantastic running game (Chase Brown is already over 1,000 yards for the season and had 180 against Minnesota), a terrific defense and controlled QB play.

The win moved Bielema's career record as a Big Ten coach to 79-32, versus 29-34 when he isn't in the league (his time at Arkansas). The Illini are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2019 and only the third time since '11.

If you're looking for a beautiful brand of football, go watch some of the prolific offenses like Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee and USC. If you want to see old-school football, watch Bielema's Illini. They're simply getting the job done.