WWE Rumors on Wrestlers Involved with Bray Wyatt's New Faction 'Wyatt6'

Following Bray Wyatt's highly anticipated return to WWE at Extreme Rules, rumors are running rampant regarding who will be aligned with him if he is the leader of a stable moving forward.

When Wyatt resurfaced last weekend at Extreme Rules more than a year after getting released, he was joined by five Firefly Funhouse puppets or characters who seemingly came to life in the form of Huskus The Pig, Mercy The Buzzard, Sister Abigail, Ramblin' Rabbit and The Fiend.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), there has been a great deal of speculation on which wrestlers will portray those characters if Wyatt does indeed lead a Wyatt6 stable.

Meltzer noted that NXT stars Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller have been connected to Huskus and Mercy, respectively, while either Alexa Bliss or Liv Morgan are thought to be Sister Abigail.

For Ramblin' Rabbit and The Fiend, WWE reportedly could be banking on two returns by former WWE Superstars who are currently free agents in Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas, the latter of whom is Wyatt's real-life brother.

WWE sources reportedly told Meltzer that some of the speculation is "believed to be accurate," but not everything is set in stone, and others could be involved, such as The Dyad, who are in a stable with Gacy in NXT.

Meltzer added that there had been talk of Aleister Black returning to WWE and being part of the stable as well, but he remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling as Malakai Black.

WWE has yet to confirm that Wyatt will indeed have a stable, but if he does, many of the names mentioned would make sense.

Rowan was part of The Wyatt Family, and Wyatt was also in an alliance with Bliss before his release from the company.

Gacy and Waller would be fresh faces, and while there is no question that Gacy's dark character would fit the group, Waller is perhaps the biggest stretch since he is a cocky heel in the same vein as The Miz.

Plans for a potential Wyatt6 stable could become much clearer Friday night on SmackDown since Wyatt is scheduled for his first live television appearance since returning last weekend at Extreme Rules.

