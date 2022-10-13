Warriors' Draymond Green: Not Getting Contract Extension Doesn't Mean I Won't Be Back

Elsa/Getty Images

On Thursday, Draymond Green told reporters he doesn't plan to focus on his uncertain contract situation with the Golden State Warriors during the 2022-23 season (0:44 mark):

"I spoke on that at the very beginning [of training camp]. I said, 'I don't think we'll do an extension.' Quite frankly, that doesn't mean that I won't be back here. I just don't think we'll do an extension this year. So I said that at the beginning of camp. That's not something that I'm gonna talk about all year.

"We've got a championship to win. I'm not one to let conversations about my future or what I'm going to do ... I don't get off into that. I don't like to let contract drama linger. Especially when it's involving me. ... If you're going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you're willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering, that it can have on a team. And quite frankly, everybody don't do that."

The potential subtext to Green's comments on Thursday was that after last week's altercation between Green and Poole, Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported that tensions between the two men had been "boiling since training camp began" and that "both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out—playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said."

TNT's Chris Haynes added more details:

Multiple members of the Warriors organization, including Green, have denied that the altercation had anything to do with either player's contract situation:

"From my vantage point ... I don't think this was related to who's getting paid and who isn't," Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters. "I don't sense that—make your own conclusions. Probably more important what players think on that than what I think, but I don't see it."

Green has a $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season he could choose to exercise. If he declines it, he'll hit free agency at the age of 33 and certainly be one of the more fascinating players on the market.

For now, however, Green—at least publicly—isn't focused on his contractual future.