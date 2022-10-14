Stock Up, Stock Down on College Football Playoff Hopefuls

7 of 8

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

These four teams were the overwhelming favorites to make it into the playoff in the preseason. If the season ended in Week 6, those four teams would be in the playoff as undefeated teams. But of course, there are 12 games in a regular season, so there's still a long way to go before their playoff tickets are punched. Let's run through them to see what they've done so far, and which teams might ruin their playoff chances.

Stock steady: Georgia Bulldogs

The Dawgs survived a scare in Week 5, escaping a road game against Missouri 26-22. But Georgia looked more like the offensive juggernaut we've become used to this season last week, beating Auburn 42-10.

Georgia's defense was what made the Dawgs so good last year. This year, it's Georgia's offense. The unit is averaging 39.5 points per game and ranks fourth in total offense.

Biggest tests remaining: The annual cocktail party in Jacksonville against Florida is always an important one. But after Florida, Georgia has a tough stretch ahead of it. The Dawgs face No. 6 Tennessee at home on Nov. 5, followed by a road trip to No. 16 Mississippi State to face a one-loss Bulldog team.

Georgia then goes on the road to play Kentucky before finishing the season at home against Georgia Tech. Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi State can all score points, so those will be the toughest hurdles.

Stock steady: Alabama Crimson Tide

Thanks to quarterback Bryce Young suffering a shoulder sprain in Week 5 against Arkansas, the Tide have looked vulnerable. The Aggies nearly knocked off Alabama last week. In Week 7, Alabama faces its toughest test yet, going on the road to face No. 6 undefeated Tennessee.

It's been 15 long years since Tennessee last beat Alabama, but the Vols look primed to break that streak on Saturday. Tennessee's offense, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, ranks first in total yards, and the team is second in scoring, putting up 46.8 points per game. Alabama is a seven-point favorite on DraftKings.

Even if Bama loses to Tennessee, its SEC Championship and playoff hopes would still be in play. But the Tide still have to get past Mississippi State, undefeated Ole Miss and Auburn before they can punch their ticket to Atlanta. If Alabama plays like it did against Texas A&M and loses a couple games, it could miss the playoff entirely.

Stock steady: Clemson Tigers

Clemson looks primed to make it back to the ACC Championship and playoff once again after missing out last season. The Tigers have passed some impressive tests so far this season, too. Clemson defeated Wake Forest on the road in double overtime in Week 4. In Week 5, Clemson took care of an undefeated NC State team 30-20.

Clemson's toughest remaining opponents include Florida State, Syracuse and Notre Dame. Even if the Tigers drop one of those games, they will still be fine to make it to the ACC Championship.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a big reason why Clemson has looked so consistent so far this season. He struggled mightily last season, but he's played quite well in 2022. On the season, he's thrown for 1,462 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions. That's a vast improvement from his 9:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio last year, and Uiagalelei has also rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Clemson has done an outstanding job at stopping the run this year. The Tigers rank second nationally in rush defense, giving up just 63.67 yards on the ground per game.

Stock Steady: Ohio State

It wouldn't be too surprising if Ohio State finished the regular season unbeaten. With the exception of the 21-10 victory over Notre Dame in Week 1, the Buckeyes have dominated every game this season. The closest margin of victory for OSU came last week against Michigan State—the Buckeyes won 49-20.

Ohio State, led by Heisman finalist quarterback CJ Stroud, ranks second in total offense, first in scoring and is 14th in both passing and rushing offense. Stroud has thrown for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns—the most in the nation— so far this season. The Buckeyes run game has also gotten quality production out of backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, who have combined for 933 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

The Buckeyes also rank seventh in total defense and give up 15.7 points per game. Ohio State's offense is so good that it doesn't really need a dominant defense, but the unit has been solid through the first half of the season.

As for the rest of the season, Ohio State should be heavy favorites for each of its remaining games. On Oct. 29, Ohio State will face Penn State on the road. The Buckeyes have beaten the Nittany Lions in five straight seasons. The last test on Ohio State's schedule is against Michigan at home, and The Wolverines haven't beaten Ohio State in Columbus since 2000.