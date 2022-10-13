Texas A&M's Kyle Field Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported

Set Number: X162845 TK1

Texas A&M announced it evacuated Kyle Field on Thursday because of a bomb threat.

"University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," the announcement read. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice."

Texas A&M later provided an update, noting that law enforcement cleared the facilities at 3:45 p.m.

The school noted that it is an "active investigation," which means additional details cannot be released at this time.

The Aggies have not played at home at Kyle Field since a victory over Miami on Sept. 17.

They are in the middle of a bye week after two straight road games against Mississippi State and Alabama. Next up is another road game against South Carolina on Oct. 22.

Texas A&M's next home game is Oct. 29 against Ole Miss.