    Texas A&M's Kyle Field Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 13, 2022

    College Football: Closeup view of Kyle Field scoreboard and empty stands before Texas A&M vs Texas State game. College Station, TX 8/29/2019 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X162845 TK1 )
    Texas A&M announced it evacuated Kyle Field on Thursday because of a bomb threat.

    "University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," the announcement read. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice."

    Texas A&M later provided an update, noting that law enforcement cleared the facilities at 3:45 p.m.

    The school noted that it is an "active investigation," which means additional details cannot be released at this time.

    The Aggies have not played at home at Kyle Field since a victory over Miami on Sept. 17.

    They are in the middle of a bye week after two straight road games against Mississippi State and Alabama. Next up is another road game against South Carolina on Oct. 22.

    Texas A&M's next home game is Oct. 29 against Ole Miss.

