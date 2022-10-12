X

    Penny Hardaway, Memphis Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027-28 Season

    Adam WellsOctober 12, 2022

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Head coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers calls a play during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    After being cleared of any NCAA rules violations for providing benefits to prospective student-athletes, Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway has received a contract extension from the university.

    Per Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Hardaway has agreed to a deal with the Tigers that pays him a total of $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season.

