Penny Hardaway, Memphis Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027-28 Season

After being cleared of any NCAA rules violations for providing benefits to prospective student-athletes, Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway has received a contract extension from the university.

Per Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Hardaway has agreed to a deal with the Tigers that pays him a total of $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season.

