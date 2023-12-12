X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury; Connor Williams Out for Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

    McDaniel also said starting center Connor Williams will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Williams started nine games with a groin problem sidelining him earlier in the campaign.

    Hill had a career year in 2022 after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, and he's managing to go another step further. Through 13 games, he has caught 97 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.

    To call his start to the season prolific would be an understatement.

    PFF @PFF

    Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 902 receiving yards after 7 weeks...<br><br>He is on pace for an NFL record of 2,190 yards 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/MGgWFY8gHS">pic.twitter.com/MGgWFY8gHS</a>

    Losing Hill for any stretch would present a big test to an offense that still inspires a level of skepticism. Immediately after dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos, Miami looked mortal in a Week 4 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Going for just 244 total yards in a Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might have been a bit of a reality check too.

    The passing attack is obviously worse without Hill, but perhaps McDaniel has enough depth to soften the blow. Jaylen Waddle had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to open his NFL career. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have been terrific on the ground. Tua Tagovailoa's improvement is too much of a coincidence to chalk up purely to the Hill trade as well.

    If there is a steep drop, it might boost an MVP candidacy that's a bit of a long shot based on recent history.

    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury; Connor Williams Out for Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon