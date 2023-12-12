Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury; Connor Williams Out for Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

McDaniel also said starting center Connor Williams will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Williams started nine games with a groin problem sidelining him earlier in the campaign.

Hill had a career year in 2022 after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, and he's managing to go another step further. Through 13 games, he has caught 97 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.

To call his start to the season prolific would be an understatement.

Losing Hill for any stretch would present a big test to an offense that still inspires a level of skepticism. Immediately after dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos, Miami looked mortal in a Week 4 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Going for just 244 total yards in a Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might have been a bit of a reality check too.

The passing attack is obviously worse without Hill, but perhaps McDaniel has enough depth to soften the blow. Jaylen Waddle had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to open his NFL career. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have been terrific on the ground. Tua Tagovailoa's improvement is too much of a coincidence to chalk up purely to the Hill trade as well.