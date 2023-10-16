NFL Exec Slams Dolphins amid Historic Offensive Pace: 'Haven't Really Beaten Anyone'

Rich Storry/Getty Images

At least one NFL executive believes the Miami Dolphins' otherworldly offensive production has been inflated a bit to start the 2023 season.

"Interesting team," the executive said to The Athletic's Mike Sando. "They put up 70 on Denver and should have put up 70 on the Giants. No one can keep up with that kind of firepower. But they also haven't really beaten anyone. They were down 14 points to Carolina. Do you think they are coming back from 13 down against Philly? In my opinion, no."

Miami is averaging 498.7 yards per game, which is more than 100 higher than the next closest team. The Dolphins boast the NFL's leading passer (Tua Tagovailoa) and receiver (Tyreek Hill), and rookie running back De'Von Achane is still third in rushing despite only making four appearances.

Perhaps there's something to the executive's point. Miami's schedule has included four of the five worst teams in Bleacher Report's most recent NFL power rankings. In what has been its toughest matchup so far, it fell flat on its face in a 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins probably can't maintain this pace forever. Having said that, it's not as though the offense is doing this with smoke and mirrors.

Hill established himself as one of the NFL's elite pass-catchers years ago, and he's lining up alongside another wideout (Jaylen Waddle) with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Tagovailoa has clearly turned a corner after an inconsistent first two years. Anybody who watched Achane in college knew he was a home-run threat with the ball in his hands.

There's only so much opposing coaches and defensive coordinators can do to scheme against this much talent.