Kansas' Jalon Daniels: Report About Shoulder Injury Being Season-Ending 'News to Me'

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World reported that Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels would miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a Grade 3 right shoulder separation.

Daniels pushed back on that report via Twitter:

The junior has been excellent to start the season, throwing for 1,072 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception while completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 335 yards and five scores.

Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold only confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that Daniels was doubtful for Saturday's matchup against 3-3 Oklahoma.

"Jalon did not practice today and would probably be put in the doubtful area," said Tuesday. "Again, looking at it day to day, but hasn't done anything yet and that's probably the extent I will comment at this time."

It's potentially a tough blow for a Jayhawks team that has gotten off to a 5-1 start and is ranked 19th in the latest Associated Press poll, in large part due to the strong play of Daniels. He suffered the injury after being sacked by TCU's' Jamoi Hodge just before halftime of Kansas' 38-31 loss over the weekend.

Backup Jason Bean stepped in and played well in the second half, finishing 16-of-24 for 262 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 34 yards. His one major gaffe, a third-quarter interception, did lead to a TCU touchdown several plays later, however.

All in all, however, it was a strong appearance, especially in relief duty.

"It's really a credit to him. We all recognize that," Leipold told reporters regarding the senior quarterback. "I stood here in August and talked about [Bean] playing well, and it wasn't just to appease him."

Up next for Bean will be the struggling Sooners, who just lost 49-0 to hated rivals Texas. The Jayhawks will be favored to win, quite the rarity in their matchups with Oklahoma, but Bean will still need to put his best foot forward.

"You're always going to tweak to somebody's strengths, but you know, the call sheet is the call sheet and we're going to continue to do what we can to be as multiple as possible," Leipold said of Bean. "If he ends up being there for a while, I'm sure there are things he's more comfortable with than other plays or something that Jalon runs, but again, that hasn't been a heavy dose of conversation yet."