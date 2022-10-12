From Bray Wyatt to Hit Row: Ranking WWE's Recent Returns Under Triple H's Regime

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Since Triple H became head of WWE Creative on July 25, returning Superstars have been a staple of his efforts to rejuvenate the product.

The majority have been former competitors in the company who were released over the last two years, with The Game keen on proving they can succeed at the highest level.

Names such as Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman and Hit Row have all popped crowds on their return in recent weeks.

Now, a few months into Triple H's regime, and with Bray Wyatt making headlines for an unforgettable return at Extreme Rules, let's look at the wrestlers who have come back into the WWE fold since his ascension and rank them in terms of excitement and effectiveness.